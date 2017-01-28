(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    COMPTUEX [Image 16 of 20]

    COMPTUEX

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mutis A Capizzi 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170128-N-HP188-082
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017) – Seaman Alexis Wright (left), a native of Columbus, S.C. and Seaman Sofia Frenkel, a native of Tustin, Calif., handle a mooring line as they complete a maintenance check aboard the multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mutis A. Capizzi/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.29.2017 10:51
    Photo ID: 3129132
    VIRIN: 170128-N-HP188-082
    Resolution: 4211x3008
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 20], by PO3 Mutis A Capizzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-class
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    COMPTUEX
    ACU 4
    Marines
    24 MEU
    United States Navy
    Integrated

