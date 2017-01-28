170128-N-HP188-082

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017) – Seaman Alexis Wright (left), a native of Columbus, S.C. and Seaman Sofia Frenkel, a native of Tustin, Calif., handle a mooring line as they complete a maintenance check aboard the multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mutis A. Capizzi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 10:51 Photo ID: 3129132 VIRIN: 170128-N-HP188-082 Resolution: 4211x3008 Size: 1.19 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 20], by PO3 Mutis A Capizzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.