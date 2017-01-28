170128-N-ME988-526 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class (SW) Max J. Graevell ties a messenger line to a towing hawser in the well deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) while preparing for a towing exercise. Carter Hall is underway with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 10:51 Photo ID: 3129146 VIRIN: 170128-N-ME988-526 Resolution: 3384x5088 Size: 978.57 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Towing Exercise [Image 1 of 20], by PO1 Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.