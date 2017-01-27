170128-N-UM082-012 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017)
Lance Cpl. Ivan Franklin attached to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts an equipment inventory to account for gear in the upper vehicle stowage area of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2017 10:48
|Photo ID:
|3129158
|VIRIN:
|170125-N-UM082-036
|Resolution:
|4615x3081
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Equipment Inventory [Image 1 of 20], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT