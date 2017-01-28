(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Burner Barrel assembly [Image 7 of 20]

    Burner Barrel assembly

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Strong 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170128-N-UE100-030
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017) Machinist's Mate Fireman Fernando Sanchez, from Woodbridge, Va., assembles burner barrels for a daily change out in main machinery room 2 aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Burner Barrel assembly [Image 1 of 20], by PO3 Caleb Strong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

