    Towing Exercise [Image 12 of 20]

    Towing Exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Darren Moore 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170128-N-ME988-263 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017) Seaman Matthew A. Sparrow, left, and Sailors aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) lower a towing hawser to the ship’s well deck while preparing for a towing exercise. Carter Hall is underway with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.29.2017 11:02
    Photo ID: 3129142
    VIRIN: 170128-N-ME988-263
    Resolution: 4915x3240
    Size: 969.08 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Towing Exercise [Image 1 of 20], by PO1 Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50)
    preparation
    Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX)
    towing exercise
    hawser

