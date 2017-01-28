170128-N-ME988-263 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017) Seaman Matthew A. Sparrow, left, and Sailors aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) lower a towing hawser to the ship’s well deck while preparing for a towing exercise. Carter Hall is underway with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

