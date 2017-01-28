170128-N-KD168-029

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017) USS Bataan (LHD 5), Commanding Officer, Capt. Eric Pfister observes his Sailors from behind the safety line during a live-fire exercise in the ship's hangar bay. Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 10:51 Photo ID: 3129137 VIRIN: 170128-N-KD168-029 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1021.01 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Live-fire [Image 1 of 20], by PO2 Magen Reed, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.