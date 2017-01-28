170128-N-KD168-029
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017) USS Bataan (LHD 5), Commanding Officer, Capt. Eric Pfister observes his Sailors from behind the safety line during a live-fire exercise in the ship's hangar bay. Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)
