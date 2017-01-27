(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hair cut [Image 3 of 20]

    Hair cut

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.27.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170128-N-UM082-026 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017)
    Ship's Serviceman Seaman Aaron Thomas cuts a customer’s hair in the ship’s barbershop onboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.29.2017 10:46
    Photo ID: 3129160
    VIRIN: 170125-N-UM082-036
    Resolution: 5402x3606
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hair cut [Image 1 of 20], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    UH-1Y Huery Maintenance
    Ship's Store
    Hair cut
    Equipment Inventory
    MV-22 Osprey Maintenance
    Burner Barrel assembly
    Burner Barrel assembly
    Burner Barrel assembly
    Burner Barrel assembly
    Towing Exercise
    Towing Exercise
    Towing Exercise
    Live-fire
    Live-fire
    Live-fire Exercise
    COMPTUEX
    COMPTUEX
    COMPTUEX
    COMPTUEX
    COMPTUEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group.
    Composite training unit exercise
    COMPUTEX
    barbershop
    hair cut
    Ship's Serviceman
    USS Bataan (LHD 5)
    amphibous assault ship

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT