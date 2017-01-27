170128-N-UM082-026 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017)

Ship's Serviceman Seaman Aaron Thomas cuts a customer’s hair in the ship’s barbershop onboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

