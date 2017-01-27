ship's store

170128-N-UM082-027 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017)

Ship's Serviceman Seaman Sherese Oliphant makes a sale to a customer in the ship store while underway aboard of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

