170128-N-HP188-023
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2017) – Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Emily Miller (left), a native of Beulah, Ala., and Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Catherine Connor, a native of Frederick, Md., unload ammunition to after completing maintenance on a MK-38 .25mm machine gun aboard the multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mutis A. Capizzi/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2017 11:03
|Photo ID:
|3129125
|VIRIN:
|170128-N-HP188-023
|Resolution:
|4211x3008
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 20], by PO3 Mutis A Capizzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT