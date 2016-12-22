81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs

Staff Sgt. Latosha Enoch, 81st Training Support Squadron Military Training Leader Course student, receives her blue aiguillette from Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Fisher, 81st Training Group superintendent, during her class’s graduation ceremony, Dec. 22, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. The aiguillette, often referred to as a ‘blue rope,’ denotes an NCO as a military training leader who serves as a leader to non-prior service Airmen in training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)

