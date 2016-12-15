81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs

Airmen from the 81st Training Group lower the U.S. flag during a retreat ceremony at the Levitow Training Support Facility, Dec. 15, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Students from the 81st Training Support Squadron Military Training Leader Course attended retreat as part of the four-week course’s more robust hands-on time with non-prior service Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)
|12.15.2016
|01.10.2017 11:14
|3091824
|161215-F-PJ703-119
|5332x3764
|4.53 MB
|BILOXI, MS, US
|0
|0
|0
