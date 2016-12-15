Airmen from the 81st Training Group lower the U.S. flag during a retreat ceremony at the Levitow Training Support Facility, Dec. 15, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Students from the 81st Training Support Squadron Military Training Leader Course attended retreat as part of the four-week course’s more robust hands-on time with non-prior service Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs [Image 1 of 18], by SrA Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.