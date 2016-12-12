(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs [Image 16 of 18]

    81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    Capt. Adam Dell, 81st Medical Operations Squadron Mental Health Clinic element chief, gives a briefing on effective communication and mental health, Dec. 12, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. As a new addition to the course’s four-week structure, mental health professionals discussed ways to properly engage and seek help for Airmen exhibiting suicidal warning signs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)

    TAGS

    81st Training Wing
    Military Training Leader
    81st Training Group
    81st Training Support Squadron
    MTL Course

