Senior Master Sgt. Keith Castille, Air Force Profession of Arms Center of Excellence instructor, talks during an ‘Enhancing Human Capital’ seminar to 81st Training Support Squadron Military Training Leader Course students, Dec. 20, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. As a new addition to the four-week course curriculum, Castille discussed effective communication techniques, relationship development and differing leadership styles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2016 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 11:14 Photo ID: 3091832 VIRIN: 161220-F-PJ703-005 Resolution: 5391x3023 Size: 3.88 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs [Image 1 of 18], by SrA Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.