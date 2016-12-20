Senior Master Sgt. Keith Castille, Air Force Profession of Arms Center of Excellence instructor, talks during an ‘Enhancing Human Capital’ seminar to 81st Training Support Squadron Military Training Leader Course students, Dec. 20, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. As a new addition to the four-week course curriculum, Castille discussed effective communication techniques, relationship development and differing leadership styles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 11:14
|Photo ID:
|3091832
|VIRIN:
|161220-F-PJ703-005
|Resolution:
|5391x3023
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs [Image 1 of 18], by SrA Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
