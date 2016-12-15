81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs

Staff Sgt. Latosha Enoch, 81st Training Support Squadron Military Training Leader Course student, folds a U.S. flag during a retreat practice at the Levitow Training Support Facility, Dec. 15, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. NCOs attending the MTL Course were given refresher training on drill and ceremony to ensure proficiency before they begin leading non-prior service Airmen upon graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)

