Staff Sgt. Diego Arrieta, 81st Training Support Squadron Military Training Leader Course student, talks with a non-prior service Airman during a counseling exercise, Dec. 19, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. MTL Course instructors presented students with different scripted issues Airmen may encounter in the training environment and evaluated on their ability to counsel Airmen based on each situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2016 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 11:14 Photo ID: 3091830 VIRIN: 161219-F-PJ703-030 Resolution: 3749x4771 Size: 3.84 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs [Image 1 of 18], by SrA Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.