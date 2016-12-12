Capt. Stephen Hughes, 81st Medical Operations Squadron Mental Health Clinic staff psychologist, gives a briefing on effective communication and mental health, Dec. 12, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. As a new addition to the course’s four-week structure, mental health professionals discussed ways to properly engage and seek help for Airmen exhibiting suicidal warning signs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2016 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 11:14 Photo ID: 3091816 VIRIN: 161212-F-PJ703-062 Resolution: 5485x3597 Size: 3.87 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs [Image 1 of 18], by SrA Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.