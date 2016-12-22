NCOs attending the 81st Training Support Squadron Military Training Leader Course pose for a photo with their instructors following their graduation ceremony at the Levitow Training Support Facility, Dec. 22, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Twelve NCOs received their blue aiguillettes and will be assigned to different training groups within 2nd AF to mentor, train and lead non-prior service Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2016 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 11:14 Photo ID: 3091847 VIRIN: 161222-F-PJ703-113 Resolution: 5526x3751 Size: 4.59 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs [Image 1 of 18], by SrA Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.