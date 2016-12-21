81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs

Master Sgt. Kyle Mullen, 81st Training Support Squadron Military Training Leader Course instructor, gives instructions to non-prior service Airmen and MTL Course students during a physical training evaluation at the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad, Dec. 21, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. MTL Course instructors evaluated students on their ability to lead a PT session with NPS Airmen and tested them in a variety of different areas during the four-week course, including drill and ceremony, dress and appearance, mentorship, counseling and room inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)

