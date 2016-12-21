A student from the 81st Training Support Squadron Military Training Leader Course leads non-prior service Airmen during a physical training evaluation at the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad, Dec. 21, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. MTL Course instructors evaluated students on their ability to lead a PT session with NPS Airmen and tested them in a variety of different areas during the four-week course, including drill and ceremony, dress and appearance, mentorship, counseling and room inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 11:14
|Photo ID:
|3091836
|VIRIN:
|161221-F-PJ703-040
|Resolution:
|3230x4016
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs [Image 1 of 18], by SrA Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
