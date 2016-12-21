(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs

    81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    A student from the 81st Training Support Squadron Military Training Leader Course leads non-prior service Airmen during a physical training evaluation at the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad, Dec. 21, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. MTL Course instructors evaluated students on their ability to lead a PT session with NPS Airmen and tested them in a variety of different areas during the four-week course, including drill and ceremony, dress and appearance, mentorship, counseling and room inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)

    TAGS

    81st Training Wing
    Military Training Leader
    81st Training Group
    81st Training Support Squadron
    MTL Course

