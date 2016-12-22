(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs

    81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Bob LaBrutta, 2nd Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Fisher, 81st Training Group superintendent, recite the Airman’s Creed during a Military Training Leader Course graduation ceremony at the Levitow Training Support Facility, Dec. 22, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Twelve NCOs received their blue aiguillettes and will be assigned to different training groups within 2nd AF to mentor, train and lead non-prior service Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 11:14
    Photo ID: 3091845
    VIRIN: 161222-F-PJ703-087
    Resolution: 5224x3320
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs [Image 1 of 18], by SrA Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    81st Training Wing
    Military Training Leader
    81st Training Group
    81st Training Support Squadron
    MTL Course

