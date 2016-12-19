81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs

Staff Sgt. Turner Phillips, 81st Training Support Squadron Military Training Leader Course instructor, assigns roles to non-prior service Airmen for a counseling exercise, Dec. 19, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. MTL Course instructors evaluate the students on their ability to counsel Airmen awaiting training, who presented different issues they may encounter in the training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)

