81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs

Staff Sgt. Christian Ortiz Morales, 81st Training Support Squadron Military Training Leader Course student, performs a room inspection, Dec. 21, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. MTL Course instructors evaluated students in a variety of different areas during the four-week course, including drill and ceremony, dress and appearance, mentorship, counseling and physical training. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)

