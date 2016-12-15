81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs

Military Training Leader Course students from the 81st Training Support Squadron receive flag-folding technique refresher training from Master Sgt. Kyle Mullen, 81st TRSS MTL Course instructor, during a retreat practice at the Levitow Training Support Facility, Dec. 15, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. NCOs attending the course were given refresher training on drill and ceremony to ensure proficiency before they begin leading non-prior service Airmen upon graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)

