81st TRSS trains newest class of MTLs

Non-prior service Airmen stand in formation prior to an 81st Training Support Squadron Military Training Leader Course graduation ceremony at the Levitow Training Support Facility, Dec. 22, 2016, on Keesler Air force Base, Miss. Twelve NCOs received their blue aiguillettes and will be assigned to different training groups within 2nd Air Force to mentor, train and lead non-prior service Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)

