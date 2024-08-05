Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 47 – Kristan J. Wheaton – “Spatial Anchors and Dangerous Liaisons: Terrorist Collaboration in an Augmented Age”

If leaders of terrorist organizations can recruit, indoctrinate, plan, and operate using AR with little drop-off in effectiveness while staying safely in hiding, the challenges faced by national security and law-enforcement organizations will increase exponentially.
Keywords: animaia, augmented realty, AR, virtual reality, terrorism
E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis chapter.
Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Aug/08/2003520652/-1/-1/1/COS-47-WHEATON-TRANSCRIPT.PDF
