    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 47 – Kristan J. Wheaton – “Spatial Anchors and Dangerous Liaisons: Terrorist Collaboration in an Augmented Age”

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    If leaders of terrorist organizations can recruit, indoctrinate, plan, and operate using AR with little drop-off in effectiveness while staying safely in hiding, the challenges faced by national security and law-enforcement organizations will increase exponentially.

    Keywords: animaia, augmented realty, AR, virtual reality, terrorism

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis chapter.

    Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Aug/08/2003520652/-1/-1/1/COS-47-WHEATON-TRANSCRIPT.PDF

