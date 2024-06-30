Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 44 – COL Eric Hartunian and LTC Paul Milas – On Emerging Technologies and Terrorism: An American Perspective

Colonel Eric Hartunian and Lieutenant Colonel Paul Milas, co-editors with Susan Sims of Emerging Technologies and Terrorism: An American Perspective, discuss their newly published collaborative study from the US Army War College Press. The publication focuses on how terrorists may exploit emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, augmented reality, biotechnology, and nanotechnology from an American and Western hemisphere perspective over the next 5–10 years. They highlight the pace of technological development and the need to safeguard against terrorist exploitation of these innovations.
E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the collaborative study.
Keywords: Artificial Intelligence, AI, drones, nanotechnology, agriculture, augmented reality
Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jul/03/2003497269/-1/-1/0/COS-44-HARTUNIAN-MILAS-EMERGING-TECHNOLOGIES-TRANSCRIPT.PDF
