    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 44 – COL Eric Hartunian and LTC Paul Milas – On Emerging Technologies and Terrorism: An American Perspective

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Colonel Eric Hartunian and Lieutenant Colonel Paul Milas, co-editors with Susan Sims of Emerging Technologies and Terrorism: An American Perspective, discuss their newly published collaborative study from the US Army War College Press. The publication focuses on how terrorists may exploit emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, augmented reality, biotechnology, and nanotechnology from an American and Western hemisphere perspective over the next 5–10 years. They highlight the pace of technological development and the need to safeguard against terrorist exploitation of these innovations.

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the collaborative study.

    Keywords: Artificial Intelligence, AI, drones, nanotechnology, agriculture, augmented reality

    Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jul/03/2003497269/-1/-1/0/COS-44-HARTUNIAN-MILAS-EMERGING-TECHNOLOGIES-TRANSCRIPT.PDF

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 10:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81290
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110424371.mp3
    Length: 00:12:59
    Artist US Army War College Press
    Album Conversations on Strategy Podcast
    Track # 44
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    agriculture
    nanotechnology
    drones
    AI
    Artificial Intelligence
    augmented reality

