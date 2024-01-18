Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 31 – COL Richard D. Butler, Josh Arostegui, and Dr. Luke P. Bellocchi – On “The Strategic Importance of Taiwan to the United States and Its Allies”

Taiwan has become increasingly important to the United States and its allies as the Russia-Ukraine War has united democracies against authoritarian expansionism and has developed an international democracy-authoritarianism dynamic in global affairs. Part one of this article clearly outlined the geopolitical, economic, and soft-power reasons why Taiwan is strategically important. Part two reviewed the development of US and allied policy statements on Taiwan and provides policymakers and military strategists with incremental but realistic recommendations for understanding the current dynamic of the region and fashioning responses to deter further authoritarian aggression.
Keywords: Taiwan, China, Russia, Ukraine, National Security Strategy, Biden
Read the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jan/23/2003379988/-1/-1/0/20240122COS-PODCAST-TRANSCRIPT-BELLOCCHI_BUTLER_AROSTGUI.PDF
