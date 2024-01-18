Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 31 – COL Richard D. Butler, Josh Arostegui, and Dr. Luke P. Bellocchi – On “The Strategic Importance of Taiwan to the United States and Its Allies”

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 31 – COL Richard D. Butler, Josh Arostegui, and Dr. Luke P. Bellocchi – On “The Strategic Importance of Taiwan to the United States and Its Allies”

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Taiwan has become increasingly important to the United States and its allies as the Russia-Ukraine War has united democracies against authoritarian expansionism and has developed an international democracy-authoritarianism dynamic in global affairs. Part one of this article clearly outlined the geopolitical, economic, and soft-power reasons why Taiwan is strategically important. Part two reviewed the development of US and allied policy statements on Taiwan and provides policymakers and military strategists with incremental but realistic recommendations for understanding the current dynamic of the region and fashioning responses to deter further authoritarian aggression.

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.
    Keywords: Taiwan, China, Russia, Ukraine, National Security Strategy, Biden

    Read the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jan/23/2003379988/-1/-1/0/20240122COS-PODCAST-TRANSCRIPT-BELLOCCHI_BUTLER_AROSTGUI.PDF

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 12:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78534
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110091249.mp3
    Length: 00:21:24
    Artist US Army War College Press
    Album Conversations on Strategy Podcast
    Track # 31
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 31 – COL Richard D. Butler, Josh Arostegui, and Dr. Luke P. Bellocchi – On “The Strategic Importance of Taiwan to the United States and Its Allies”, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Biden
    China
    Russia
    Taiwan
    Ukraine
    National Security Strategy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT