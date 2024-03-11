Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 36 – Jody Prescott and Brenda Oppermann – Conflict-Related Sexual Violence and Ethical Military Leadership

Jody Prescott and Brenda Oppermann discuss conflict-related sexual violence and the role of leadership vis-à-vis sexual and gender-based violence. While progress has been made in recent years, including United Nations resolutions in 1983 and 2000 and the US Women, Peace, and Security Act in 2017 [with its most recent iteration published in 2023], there is still much to do to address conflict-related sexual violence worldwide.
Keywords: conflict-related sexual violence; Women, Peace, and Security Act; human rights; leadership; United Nations
E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.
Read the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Mar/14/2003413344/-1/-1/0/COS-PODCAST-TRANSCRIPT-PRESCOTT_OPPERMANN.PDF
