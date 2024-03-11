Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 36 – Jody Prescott and Brenda Oppermann – Conflict-Related Sexual Violence and Ethical Military Leadership

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Jody Prescott and Brenda Oppermann discuss conflict-related sexual violence and the role of leadership vis-à-vis sexual and gender-based violence. While progress has been made in recent years, including United Nations resolutions in 1983 and 2000 and the US Women, Peace, and Security Act in 2017 [with its most recent iteration published in 2023], there is still much to do to address conflict-related sexual violence worldwide.

    Keywords: conflict-related sexual violence; Women, Peace, and Security Act; human rights; leadership; United Nations

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Read the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Mar/14/2003413344/-1/-1/0/COS-PODCAST-TRANSCRIPT-PRESCOTT_OPPERMANN.PDF

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 12:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79426
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110179532.mp3
    Length: 00:16:46
    Artist US Army War College Press
    Album Conversations on Strategy Podcast
    Track # 36
    Year 2024
    TAGS

    leadership
    United Nations
    Peace
    human rights
    Women
    conflict-related sexual violence
    and Security Act

