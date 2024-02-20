Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 34 – Paul Lushenko On Drones in Conflict

    PA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    In this episode, Colonel Paul Lushenko, PhD, discusses drones and their use in Gaza and Ukraine. Lushenko is a faculty instructor, and director of special operations in the Department of Military Strategy, Planning, and Operations at the US Army War College. His most recent book, The Legitimacy of Drone Warfare: Evaluating Public Perceptions, was published by Routledge in January 2024.

    Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: drones, artificial intelligence, Israel, Gaza, Ukraine, Russia

    Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Feb/22/2003398040/-1/-1/0/CoS34-podcast-transcript-Lushenko.PDF

    TAGS

    Israel
    Russia
    drones
    Ukraine
    artificial intelligence
    Gaza

