Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 34 – Paul Lushenko On Drones in Conflict

In this episode, Colonel Paul Lushenko, PhD, discusses drones and their use in Gaza and Ukraine. Lushenko is a faculty instructor, and director of special operations in the Department of Military Strategy, Planning, and Operations at the US Army War College. His most recent book, The Legitimacy of Drone Warfare: Evaluating Public Perceptions, was published by Routledge in January 2024.
Keywords: drones, artificial intelligence, Israel, Gaza, Ukraine, Russia
