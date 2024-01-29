Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 32 – Michael E. Lynch and Howard G. Coombs – International Competition in the High North 2022 Conference Volume

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    The 16th annual Kingston Consortium on International Security conference, “International Competition in the High North,” took place on October 11–13, 2022, in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. The conference examined the Arctic region in the context of ongoing climate change and against the backdrop of war in Ukraine. Over the past several years, the United States has acknowledged the growing importance of the Arctic as a strategic region, and the Department of Defense and each of the US military services have published Arctic policies or strategies. In addition, the Department of Defense has created a new regional studies center, the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies in Alaska. Canada and the other Arctic Council nations have also acknowledged the growing importance of the Arctic region, revised strategic frameworks, and changed institutional approaches to ensure Arctic security challenges arising from great-power competition and other threats, like those to the environment, are addressed. This volume captures these ideas for the United States and its allies so all can benefit from this experience.

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: Arctic, Arctic Council, China, climate change, indigenous peoples, Russia

    Download the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jan/29/2003382919/-1/-1/0/COS-PODCAST-TRANSCRIPT-LYNCH-COOMBS.PDF

