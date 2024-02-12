Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 33 – Dr. C. Anthony Pfaff, COL Christopher J. Lowrance and Kristan Wheaton – On Artificial Intelligence

Integrating artificially intelligent technologies for military purposes poses a special challenge. In previous arms races, such as the race to atomic bomb technology during World War II, expertise resided within the

Department of Defense. But in the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race, expertise dwells mostly within industry and academia. Effective employment of AI technology cannot be relegated to a few specialists. Not everyone needs to know how to fly a plane to have an effective air force, but nearly all members of the military at every level will have to develop some level of AI and data literacy if the US military is to realize the full potential of AI technologies.



