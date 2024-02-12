Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 33 – Dr. C. Anthony Pfaff, COL Christopher J. Lowrance and Kristan Wheaton – On Artificial Intelligence

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Integrating artificially intelligent technologies for military purposes poses a special challenge. In previous arms races, such as the race to atomic bomb technology during World War II, expertise resided within the
    Department of Defense. But in the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race, expertise dwells mostly within industry and academia. Effective employment of AI technology cannot be relegated to a few specialists. Not everyone needs to know how to fly a plane to have an effective air force, but nearly all members of the military at every level will have to develop some level of AI and data literacy if the US military is to realize the full potential of AI technologies.

    Keywords: artificial intelligence, artificial wisdom, ChatGPT, large language model

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on the monograph or the podcast.

    Download the episode transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Feb/14/2003394076/-1/-1/0/COS-33--PFAFF_WHEATON_LOWRANCE_TRANSCRIPT.PDF

    artificial intelligence
    artificial wisdom
    ChatGPT
    large language model

