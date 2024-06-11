Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 43 – LTC Zachary Griffiths and SFC Leyton Summerlin – The Harding Project

Lieutenant Colonel Zachary Griffiths and Sergeant First Class Leyton Summerlin of the Harding Project discuss military discourse and why it matters, the impact of professional writing, tips for aspiring writers, and more. Named after Major General Edwin Forrest Harding, the Harding project focuses on US Army professional publications with the intent to renew and revive them.
Keywords: Harding Project, professional discourse, US Army journals, writing, publishing
E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.
Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jun/12/2003484109/-1/-1/0/COS-43-GRIFFITHS_SUMMERLIN-TRANSCRIPT.PDF
