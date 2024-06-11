Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 43 – LTC Zachary Griffiths and SFC Leyton Summerlin – The Harding Project

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Lieutenant Colonel Zachary Griffiths and Sergeant First Class Leyton Summerlin of the Harding Project discuss military discourse and why it matters, the impact of professional writing, tips for aspiring writers, and more. Named after Major General Edwin Forrest Harding, the Harding project focuses on US Army professional publications with the intent to renew and revive them. 

    Keywords: Harding Project, professional discourse, US Army journals, writing, publishing

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jun/12/2003484109/-1/-1/0/COS-43-GRIFFITHS_SUMMERLIN-TRANSCRIPT.PDF

    TAGS

    writing
    publishing
    professional discourse
    Harding Project
    US Army journals

