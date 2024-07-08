Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 45 – Sarah Lohmann – “ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence, and the Terrorist Toolbox”

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 45 – Sarah Lohmann – “ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence, and the Terrorist Toolbox”

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Dr. Sarah Lohmann discusses the use of AI in terrorism, emphasizing its potential for both good and malicious intent. She highlights terrorists’ utilization of AI tools for recruitment and accessing sensitive data, posing cybersecurity risks. Lohmann also touches on AI regulation efforts, disparities between regions, and the importance of innovation and transparency in AI governance. Global cooperation is crucial in mitigating security risks in the digital age.

    Keywords: artificial intelligence, AI, ChatGPT, Perplexity, terrorism

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jul/09/2003499211/-1/-1/0/COS-45-LOHMANN-CHATGPT-AI-TRANSCRIPT.PDF

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 09:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81362
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110430352.mp3
    Length: 00:10:28
    Artist Sarah Lohmann
    Album Conversations on Strategy Podcast
    Track # 45
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 45 – Sarah Lohmann – “ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence, and the Terrorist Toolbox”, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    terrorism
    AI
    artificial intelligence
    ChatGPT
    Perplexity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT