Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 45 – Sarah Lohmann – “ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence, and the Terrorist Toolbox”

Dr. Sarah Lohmann discusses the use of AI in terrorism, emphasizing its potential for both good and malicious intent. She highlights terrorists’ utilization of AI tools for recruitment and accessing sensitive data, posing cybersecurity risks. Lohmann also touches on AI regulation efforts, disparities between regions, and the importance of innovation and transparency in AI governance. Global cooperation is crucial in mitigating security risks in the digital age.
Keywords: artificial intelligence, AI, ChatGPT, Perplexity, terrorism
E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.
Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jul/09/2003499211/-1/-1/0/COS-45-LOHMANN-CHATGPT-AI-TRANSCRIPT.PDF
Date: 07.08.2024
Posted: 07.09.2024 09:45
|Newscasts
|81362
|2407/DOD_110430352.mp3
|00:10:28
Artist: Sarah Lohmann
Album: Conversations on Strategy Podcast
|45
|2024
|Podcast
Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|3
|0
|0
