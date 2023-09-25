Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 25 – Dr. Allison Abbe and Dr. Claire Yorke – On Strategic Empathy

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    This podcast offers a preview of the latest Parameters demi-issue and full issue. Read the issue here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss3/7/

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:16:31
    Artist Allison Abbe and Claire Yorke
    Album Conversations on Strategy podcast
    Track # 25
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 25 – Dr. Allison Abbe and Dr. Claire Yorke – On Strategic Empathy, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    perspective taking
    strategic empathy
    H. R. McMaster
    Ralph K. White
    Zachary Shore

