    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 39 – Dr. Jared M. McKinney, Dr. Peter Harris, Col. Rich D. Butler, and Josh Arostegui – Deterrence Gap - Avoiding War in the Taiwan Strait - Part 2

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    The likelihood China will attack Taiwan in the next decade is high and will continue to be so, unless Taipei and Washington take urgent steps to restore deterrence across the Taiwan Strait. This monograph introduces the concept of interlocking deterrents, explains why deterrents lose their potency with the passage of time, and provides concrete recommendations for how Taiwan, the United States, and other regional powers can develop multiple, interlocking deterrents that will ensure Taiwanese security in the short and longer terms. By joining deterrence theory with an empirical analysis of Taiwanese, Chinese, and US policies, the monograph provides US military and policy practitioners new insights into ways to deter the People’s Republic of China from invading Taiwan without relying exclusively on the threat of great-power war. In this episode, Dr. Jared M. McKinney, Dr. Peter Harris, Col. Rich D. Butler, and Josh Arostegui discuss Deterrence Gap: Avoiding War in the Taiwan Strait and the possible trajectories for China and Taiwan over the coming decades.

    Keywords: China, Taiwan, deterrence, One China, Chinese Communist Party, Silicon Shield, deterrence theory

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Download the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Apr/24/2003449056/-1/-1/0/COS-39-MCKINNEY_HARRIS_BUTLER_AROSTEGUI-DETERRANCE-GAP-PART-2.PDF

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 12:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80095
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110257957.mp3
    Length: 00:22:01
    Artist Dr. Jared M. McKinney, Dr. Peter Harris, Col. Rich D. Butler, and Josh Arostegui
    Album Conversations on Strategy Podcast
    Track # 39
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 39 – Dr. Jared M. McKinney, Dr. Peter Harris, Col. Rich D. Butler, and Josh Arostegui – Deterrence Gap - Avoiding War in the Taiwan Strait - Part 2, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    deterrence
    Taiwan
    Chinese Communist Party
    Silicon Shield
    deterrence theory
    One China

