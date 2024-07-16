This episode explores the intersection of food insecurity and precision agriculture in the United States with author Michael W. Parrott, an expert in Special Operations Forces counterintelligence. Drawing from his experience in combat zones and research, Parrott discusses the vulnerabilities of the agricultural industry and the potential nexus with violent extremist organizations globally. He delves into the evolving tactics of these groups, the role of precision agriculture in modern farming, and the importance of enhancing security measures to protect against cyber and physical threats. Parrott emphasizes the imperative of studying the impact of nation-states and non-state actors on agriculture and calls for proactive measures to fortify the industry against emerging risks.
Keywords: food insecurity, VEOs, violent extremist organizations, China, DJI Agriculture
E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.
Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jul/18/2003505592/-1/-1/0/COS46-PARROTT-TRANSCRIPT.PDF
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 07:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81561
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110447265.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:57
|Artist
|Michael W. Parrott
|Album
|Conversations on Strategy Podcast
|Track #
|46
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 46 – Michael W. Parrott – “Weaponizing Food Insecurity: The Violent Extremist Threat to Precision Agriculture in the United States”, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.