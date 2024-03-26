Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 37 – Luke P. Bellocchi, Jamie Critelli, and Gustavo Ferreira – On China’s Global Impact

In this episode, Dr. Luke P. Bellocchi, Major Jamie Critelli, and Captain Gustavo Ferreira address strategic concerns the United States should consider when evaluating the current Asia-Pacific environment, including Taiwan’s potential food insecurity should China invade or blockade Taiwan, China’s supply of rare-earth elements and how a conflict with China might affect the US technology and defense sectors, and ramifications for the global economy if a Chinese blockade around Taiwan is successful.



E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.



Keywords: China, Taiwan, food insecurity, rare-earth elements, global economy