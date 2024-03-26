Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 37 – Luke P. Bellocchi, Jamie Critelli, and Gustavo Ferreira – On China’s Global Impact

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 37 – Luke P. Bellocchi, Jamie Critelli, and Gustavo Ferreira – On China’s Global Impact

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    In this episode, Dr. Luke P. Bellocchi, Major Jamie Critelli, and Captain Gustavo Ferreira address strategic concerns the United States should consider when evaluating the current Asia-Pacific environment, including Taiwan’s potential food insecurity should China invade or blockade Taiwan, China’s supply of rare-earth elements and how a conflict with China might affect the US technology and defense sectors, and ramifications for the global economy if a Chinese blockade around Taiwan is successful.

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: China, Taiwan, food insecurity, rare-earth elements, global economy

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 09:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79618
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110202625.mp3
    Length: 00:23:01
    Artist Luke P. Bellocchi, Jamie Critelli, and Gustavo Ferreira
    Album Conversations on Strategy Podcast
    Track # 37
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE, PA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 37 – Luke P. Bellocchi, Jamie Critelli, and Gustavo Ferreira – On China’s Global Impact, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    China
    Taiwan
    food insecurity
    global economy
    rare-earth elements

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT