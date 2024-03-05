How are the Middle East and South America connected, and what does it mean for the United States and other countries in the Western Hemisphere? From geopolitics to economic repercussions, diplomatic relations, security concerns, global energy markets, humanitarian efforts, and more, R. Evan Ellis discusses the far-reaching impact of events in the Middle East.
Keywords: Israel, Gaza, South America, Brazil, energy
E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 12:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79279
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110162898.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:38
|Artist
|R. Evan Ellis
|Composer
|US Army War College Press
|Album
|Conversations on Strategy Podcast
|Track #
|35
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|CARLISLE, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 35 – R. Evan Ellis – The Impact of the Middle East Conflict on South America, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT