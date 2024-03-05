Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 35 – R. Evan Ellis – The Impact of the Middle East Conflict on South America

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    How are the Middle East and South America connected, and what does it mean for the United States and other countries in the Western Hemisphere? From geopolitics to economic repercussions, diplomatic relations, security concerns, global energy markets, humanitarian efforts, and more, R. Evan Ellis discusses the far-reaching impact of events in the Middle East.

    Keywords: Israel, Gaza, South America, Brazil, energy

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

