Indirect-Fire Innovation, and Brigadier General Shane P. Morgan, 56th Field Artillery commandant at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, discuss Deveraux’s book, military professional discourse, and the future of the Field Artillery branch.
Keywords: military innovation and adaptation, indirect fire, combat lessons, professional discourse, Field Artillery Journal, Field Artillery Professional Bulletin, future military capabilities
E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or Major Deveraux’s book, the genesis of the conversation.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 11:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80694
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110342374.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:29
|Artist
|BG Shane P. Morgan and MAJ Brennan Deveraux
|Album
|Conversations on Strategy Podcast
|Track #
|42
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 42 – BG Shane P. Morgan and MAJ Brennan Deveraux – On Lessons Learned and Unlearned: The Drivers of US Indirect-Fire Innovation, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT