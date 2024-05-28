Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 42 – BG Shane P. Morgan and MAJ Brennan Deveraux – On Lessons Learned and Unlearned: The Drivers of US Indirect-Fire Innovation

    Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 42 – BG Shane P. Morgan and MAJ Brennan Deveraux – On Lessons Learned and Unlearned: The Drivers of US Indirect-Fire Innovation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Indirect-Fire Innovation, and Brigadier General Shane P. Morgan, 56th Field Artillery commandant at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, discuss Deveraux’s book, military professional discourse, and the future of the Field Artillery branch.

    Keywords: military innovation and adaptation, indirect fire, combat lessons, professional discourse, Field Artillery Journal, Field Artillery Professional Bulletin, future military capabilities

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or Major Deveraux’s book, the genesis of the conversation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 11:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80694
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110342374.mp3
    Length: 00:25:29
    Artist BG Shane P. Morgan and MAJ Brennan Deveraux
    Album Conversations on Strategy Podcast
    Track # 42
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conversations on Strategy Podcast – Ep 42 – BG Shane P. Morgan and MAJ Brennan Deveraux – On Lessons Learned and Unlearned: The Drivers of US Indirect-Fire Innovation, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    indirect fire
    combat lessons
    military innovation and adaptation
    professional discourse
    Field Artillery Journal Professional Bulletin
    future military capabilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT