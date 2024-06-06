FUEL - Episode 23

On this episode of FUEL we sit down with Lt. Johnson, the Wing Project Officer for the Air Force Assistance Fund to talk about what it is, and how you can get involved and donate. We also sit down with some of our safety reps to talk about the 101 critical days of summer and some safety tips to help mitigate risk this summer.