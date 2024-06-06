Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FUEL - Episode 23

    FUEL - Episode 23

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    On this episode of FUEL we sit down with Lt. Johnson, the Wing Project Officer for the Air Force Assistance Fund to talk about what it is, and how you can get involved and donate. We also sit down with some of our safety reps to talk about the 101 critical days of summer and some safety tips to help mitigate risk this summer.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 14:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:30:24
    This work, FUEL - Episode 23, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Readiness
    Deployment

