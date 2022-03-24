Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FUEL - Episode 12

    FUEL - Episode 12

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    On the one year anniversary of the FUEL podcast Chief Parks sits down with our first ever guest on the show, 434th Air Refueling Wing Commander, Col. Thom Pemberton to discuss the past year.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 13:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68826
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108886967.mp3
    Length: 01:14:34
    Artist 434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
    Album FUEL
    Track # 12
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FUEL - Episode 12, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

