Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FUEL - Episode 9

    FUEL - Episode 9

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode of FUEL, Chief Parks sits down with Chief Master Sgt. Richard Scully to discuss his 35 year Air Force career that is coming to an end this month as he retires. Chief Scully spent his entire career with the exception of Basic Training and tech school at Grissom, and shares some of the valuable leadership lessons he learned over the years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 09:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68222
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108756039.mp3
    Length: 01:09:58
    Artist 434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
    Composer Public Affairs
    Album FUEL
    Track # 9
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FUEL - Episode 9, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    FUEL - Episode 1
    FUEL - Episode 2
    FUEL - Episode 3
    FUEL - Episode 4
    FUEL - Episode 5
    FUEL - Episode 6
    FUEL - Episode 7
    FUEL - Episode 8

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT