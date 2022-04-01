FUEL - Episode 9

On this episode of FUEL, Chief Parks sits down with Chief Master Sgt. Richard Scully to discuss his 35 year Air Force career that is coming to an end this month as he retires. Chief Scully spent his entire career with the exception of Basic Training and tech school at Grissom, and shares some of the valuable leadership lessons he learned over the years.