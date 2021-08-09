FUEL - Episode 5

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67303" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of FUEL Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Parks sits down with Col. (Dr.) William Bray, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron to talk about the COVID vaccine and answer a few questions. Chief Parks also sits down with Chaplain (Capt.) Blake Campbell and Tech Sgt. Josh Weaver to talk about the passing of one of our Marine brothers and how it has impacted them.