    FUEL - Episode 16

    FUEL - Episode 16

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode of FUEL, Chief Parks sits down with 434th Maintenance Group Superintendent, Chief Kevin Cassidy to discuss how attitude plays a role in our success and moral as Airmen.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 13:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70076
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109147245.mp3
    Length: 01:07:22
    Artist 434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
    Album FUEL
    Track # 16
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FUEL - Episode 16, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

