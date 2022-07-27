On this episode of FUEL, Chief Parks sits down with 434th Maintenance Group Superintendent, Chief Kevin Cassidy to discuss how attitude plays a role in our success and moral as Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 13:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70076
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109147245.mp3
|Length:
|01:07:22
|Artist
|434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
|Album
|FUEL
|Track #
|16
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FUEL - Episode 16, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
