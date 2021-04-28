FUEL - Episode 1

FUEL is the official podcast of the 434th Air Refueling Wing, the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. On this episode host Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Parks sits down with new 434th ARW Commander Col. Thom Pemberton.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 13:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66138
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108309424.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:00
|Artist
|434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
|Composer
|434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
|Album
|FUEL
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
