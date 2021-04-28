Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FUEL - Episode 1

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    FUEL is the official podcast of the 434th Air Refueling Wing, the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. On this episode host Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Parks sits down with new 434th ARW Commander Col. Thom Pemberton.

