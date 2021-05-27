On this episode of FUEL Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Parks sits down with Master Sgt. Hansel Orozco to discuss resiliency both in the Air Force and in our personal life.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 08:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66517
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108378822.mp3
|Length:
|01:01:13
|Artist
|434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
|Composer
|434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
|Album
|FUEL
|Track #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
This work, FUEL - Episode 2, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
