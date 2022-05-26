FUEL - Episode 14

What does a First Sgt. actually do, and what is their role in the unit?

After receiving a "FUEL for thought" listener suggested topic, Chief Parks sits down with Wing Resiliency First Sgt. Master Sgt. Ben Mota and additional duty First Sgt. Senior Master Sgt. Zach Chapin to answer just that.