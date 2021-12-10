On this episode of FUEL Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Parks sits down with Grissom's Director of Physiological Health, Erin Michael Joliff to talk about some of the struggles our Airmen are facing and how we can address them, as well as become better supervisors and leaders by getting to know our people on a personal level.
This work, FUEL - Episode 6, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
