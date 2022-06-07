FUEL - Episode 15

On this episode of FUEL, Chief Parks sits down with 2nd Lieutenant Robert Grasmick who is a prior enlisted Airman, and Tech Sgt. Jaclyn Hyman who is in the process of commissioning to talk about their journey from enlisted to officer.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 11:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69757
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109095004.mp3
|Length:
|01:07:16
|Artist
|434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
|Album
|FUEL
|Track #
|15
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
