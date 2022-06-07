Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FUEL - Episode 15

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode of FUEL, Chief Parks sits down with 2nd Lieutenant Robert Grasmick who is a prior enlisted Airman, and Tech Sgt. Jaclyn Hyman who is in the process of commissioning to talk about their journey from enlisted to officer.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 11:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69757
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109095004.mp3
    Length: 01:07:16
    Artist 434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
    Album FUEL
    Track # 15
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FUEL - Episode 15, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

