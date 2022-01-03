On this episode of FUEL, Chief Parks sits down with Tech Sgt. Jordi Saunders to discuss his journey as a first generation Airman as well as his role as the Development and Training Flight Chief.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 14:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68604
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108839445.mp3
|Length:
|01:07:48
|Artist
|434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
|Album
|FUEL
|Track #
|11
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, FUEL - Episode 11, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT